Gov. Kemp to tour flood damage in Chattooga County

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The Republican incumbent is proposing additional tax state income tax rebates and property tax breaks as part of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)(AP)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit flood-ravaged communities in north Georgia tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

He’ll be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and other local and emergency officials in Chattooga County to see just how severely people have been impacted.

Flooding in Chattooga County September 2022 | Complete Coverage

Communities are still working to rebuild two days after record rain left behind major damage.

