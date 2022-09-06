Gov. Kemp to tour flood damage in Chattooga County
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit flood-ravaged communities in north Georgia tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.
He’ll be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and other local and emergency officials in Chattooga County to see just how severely people have been impacted.
Flooding in Chattooga County September 2022 | Complete Coverage
Communities are still working to rebuild two days after record rain left behind major damage.
