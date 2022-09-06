Gov. Kemp to tour flood damage in Chattooga County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gov. Brian Kemp is set to visit flood-ravaged communities in north Georgia tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

He’ll be joined by First Lady Marty Kemp and other local and emergency officials in Chattooga County to see just how severely people have been impacted.

Communities are still working to rebuild two days after record rain left behind major damage.

