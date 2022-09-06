Ask the Expert
Former Calhoun State Prison officer sentenced in prison contraband smuggling

Tempress Johnson, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to...
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former South Georgia correctional officer has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for trying to smuggle contraband into the prison where she worked.

Tempress Johnson, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine into the Calhoun State Prison.

Court records say in November 2019, Johnson, while working as a correctional officer, put a plastic bag containing two pounds of meth and eight cell phones into a prison transport van.

Johnson admitted she was to be paid $10,000 for bringing the package into the prison.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

