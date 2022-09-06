Former Calhoun State Prison officer sentenced in prison contraband smuggling

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A former South Georgia correctional officer has been sentenced to serve five years in federal prison for trying to smuggle contraband into the prison where she worked.

Tempress Johnson, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine into the Calhoun State Prison.

Court records say in November 2019, Johnson, while working as a correctional officer, put a plastic bag containing two pounds of meth and eight cell phones into a prison transport van.

Johnson admitted she was to be paid $10,000 for bringing the package into the prison.

