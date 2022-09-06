First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tonight, we will see drier conditions with partly cloudy skies in place along with lows in the low 70s. Some fog could develop as moisture will remain plentiful, so the morning commute might be a bit dicey for a few spots. Drier air will push into Southwest Georgia which will allow for drier conitions for a day or two. A sun and cloud mix is expected for Tuesday with highs getting into the low 90s. Low temperatures getting down into the 70s. We will have slightly drier conditions remaining on Wednesday as well. However, enough moisture in the atmosphere will lead to an isolated shower and thunderstorm during the afternoons and evenings as we typically see during the summer months. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are going to be the primary hazards.

Our wetter pattern return starting Wednesday night into Thursday as a frontal system descends into the area. This is where flooding concern does take place going into the weekend. This frontal system will help drive in more moisture and cause the instability needed to lead to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is going to be possible with multiple rounds of this storms at least into Saturday. Flooding is going to be possible with the training of thunderstorms during this time. Right now, rain totals are expected to be fairly high into the weekend. The other big threats from this will remain damaging winds and dangerous lightning.

Tropical Update: We are currently keeping an eye on a disturbance that is developing off the coast of Africa. This system has a 20% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days. Currently, no impacts on the United States are expected from this system but we will keep you updated.

Tropical Storm Earl is the storm that is closest to the United States at this time, but the current forecast track has this system heading North. This will keep the system far away from land but could impact portions of Bermuda. This storm is expected to strengthen to hurricane status by the middle of the week.

