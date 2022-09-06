First Alert Forecast - Remaining slightly drier for one more day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A high-pressure ridge has kept rain chances out of the forecast this evening. This dry weather should stick around into the overnight hours as well with partly cloudy skies expected and temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday will remain fairly dry as well, but the opportunity for rain chances increases to about a 40% chance. Some spots will get an isolated shower or two, but most will stay dry for most of the day. Thursday is when the transition toward a wetter pattern begins. This is due to a frontal system that slides in during the overnight hours on Wednesday into Thursday. This will allow for more lift in the atmosphere for showers and storms to form. There will be some hefty rainfall likely, especially Thursday afternoon into the evening. Currently, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has all of Southwest Georgia under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 4) for excessive rainfall. What does this mean? Isolated flash flooding is a possibility for the area.

As we push closer toward the weekend, opportunities for widespread coverage of heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely for South Georgia due to this stalled frontal system. The best times for rain will be in the afternoons and evenings, but some models are keeping rain chances possible during multiple periods throughout the day. During this period, flooding is possible because high rain totals are likely at this time. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for the latest on this weekend’s rain totals. By Monday, a downward trend in the wet pattern is on the horizon. This will not be a high reprieve from the rain chances, but it is something. The good news from this wet pattern is that high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. Lows will be mainly in the 70s the next few mornings.

Tropics Update: We are still tracking several systems including Hurricane Danielle. This system is still heading further into the northern Atlantic with no impact on the United States. Tropical Storm Earl could soon become Hurricane Earl within the next 24 hours. Earl will continue to head off toward the northwest with no impact on the United States. Two new disturbances are forming just off the coast of Africa. Disturbance 1 (Location: Central Atlantic) has the highest chance of formation at a 60% chance over the next five days. Disturbance 2 ( Location: African Coast) is still working off the coast of Africa at this time and has only a 20% chance over the next five days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.