Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty District Attorney’s office is asking the community to help find a man their office wants to talk to.

60-year-old Ricky Hall is listed as a person of interest that the district attorney’s office wants to locate. He is possibly homeless.

The district attorney’s office is asking Hall to contact them.

If you have any information about where he is, call (229) 431-3233.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.