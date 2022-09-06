Ask the Expert
Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man

The Dougherty County District Attorney's Office is asking for help finding Ricky Hall.
The Dougherty County District Attorney's Office is asking for help finding Ricky Hall.(Source: Dougherty County District Attorney's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty District Attorney’s office is asking the community to help find a man their office wants to talk to.

60-year-old Ricky Hall is listed as a person of interest that the district attorney’s office wants to locate. He is possibly homeless.   

The district attorney’s office is asking Hall to contact them.

If you have any information about where he is, call (229) 431-3233.

