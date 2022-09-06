Baker County bears football team gets first win in school history

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Bears did something special this past Friday night..

They got their first football win in their school history. They blew out Crisp Academy 48 to 6.

Head coach Marc Logue said it sucks it was against his former high head coach Price Jones..

But hey a win is a win.

Baker County head football coach Marc Logue said his highlight of the whole night was when they put together a long sustained drive. (WALB)

“it was great you know. I want to get the taste in the kids mouths of a win. Obviously they didn’t win any last year so I want them to get the taste now. I tried to preach to the kids after the game to stay humble. Stay humble. And now we have to string something together so it’s great for the community, everybody is happy and I preached stay humble. So we got to stay focused for next week. A couple of good athletes. Isaiah Rhymes. Isaiah Bush led the team. They both had long 70 plus yard touchdowns a piece. My proudest moment of the game was the middle of the third quarter, when we put together a long sustain drive. But I like to see not long plays, we put together a long play.. We put together a good drive and marched down the field for about 80 yards and scored and that was my highlight of the game other than the long runs” said Logue.

But the crazy thing coach Logue told me is half of his team is still learning about the game of football.

“They learn how to play football. This is their second year. Most of them on my team has never played a game before. i got seniors that never played before. I got seniors, this is their first year. Kids coming out last year learning the game. I got kids putting the pads on and understand the Friday nights feel and that’s what they learned last year. And now we have to put it all together and play football. Learn a full offense, full defense the full game and special teams everything. So just building on last year” said Logue.

The Bears will look to get their 2nd win against Viadalia Heritage Academy this Friday at 7:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.