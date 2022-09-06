Albany Tech expanding criminal justice program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is relocating its criminal justice program to upgrade the program and attract more students.

They enroll around 200 students in their criminal justice program. With this new building, they’ll be able to raise that number to 300 or 400 students.

The Future Criminal Justice Demonstration Center will replace the old Regional Youth Detention Center on Newton Road in Albany.

It will go from nearly 11,000 square feet to 33,000. A simulated shooting range, a courtroom, detention cells and an emergency vehicle operations simulator will all be added.

Program Dean Kenn Singleton said the program is designed to get students ready for the workforce, making it as realistic as possible. That’s why the firearm simulator range is so important.

“It’s a great opportunity to move our program into the 21st century of policing. This gives them the opportunity to be put in situations with shoot or don’t shoot. We’re in the market for getting the state certification we’re looking at accreditation for a police department it’s going to enhance our program and itself,” said Singleton.

Interim President Dr. Emmett Griswold said this project has been something they’ve been working on since 2019.

“We know there’s about 150 vacancies of law enforcement officers in the region. So what we want to do is provide training for those individuals who are entering law enforcement to trainm to work here, go to school here and be a productive citizen for the community. With us offering criminal justice and cyber investigation fitting for this facility to be a regional hub for training law enforcement in this region,” said Griswold.

The cost of the project ranges from $8-10 million. Griswold said that figure could change depending on when they can start construction.

Their timeline for completion depends on when they raise the funding for the project.

