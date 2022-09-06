Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany Tech expanding criminal justice program

A rendering of Albany Tech's new Criminal Justice Demonstration Center.
A rendering of Albany Tech's new Criminal Justice Demonstration Center.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is relocating its criminal justice program to upgrade the program and attract more students.

They enroll around 200 students in their criminal justice program. With this new building, they’ll be able to raise that number to 300 or 400 students.

The Future Criminal Justice Demonstration Center will replace the old Regional Youth Detention Center on Newton Road in Albany.

It will go from nearly 11,000 square feet to 33,000. A simulated shooting range, a courtroom, detention cells and an emergency vehicle operations simulator will all be added.

Program Dean Kenn Singleton said the program is designed to get students ready for the...
Program Dean Kenn Singleton said the program is designed to get students ready for the workforce, making it as realistic as possible. (WALB)

Program Dean Kenn Singleton said the program is designed to get students ready for the workforce, making it as realistic as possible. That’s why the firearm simulator range is so important.

“It’s a great opportunity to move our program into the 21st century of policing. This gives them the opportunity to be put in situations with shoot or don’t shoot. We’re in the market for getting the state certification we’re looking at accreditation for a police department it’s going to enhance our program and itself,” said Singleton.

Interim President Dr. Emmett Griswold said this project has been something they’ve been working...
Interim President Dr. Emmett Griswold said this project has been something they’ve been working on since 2019.(WALB)

Interim President Dr. Emmett Griswold said this project has been something they’ve been working on since 2019.

“We know there’s about 150 vacancies of law enforcement officers in the region. So what we want to do is provide training for those individuals who are entering law enforcement to trainm to work here, go to school here and be a productive citizen for the community. With us offering criminal justice and cyber investigation fitting for this facility to be a regional hub for training law enforcement in this region,” said Griswold.

The cost of the project ranges from $8-10 million. Griswold said that figure could change depending on when they can start construction.

Their timeline for completion depends on when they raise the funding for the project.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn it...
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?
Outside of the Albany mall.
Here’s what you think the Albany Mall needs
Four people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery.
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery
Fatal shooting
1 dead, 1 arrested in Valdosta shooting
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 3: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week

Latest News

The Dougherty County District Attorney's Office is asking for help finding Ricky Hall.
Dougherty DA’s Office needs help finding this man
Tempress Johnson, 35, was sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to...
Former Calhoun State Prison officer sentenced in prison contraband smuggling
WALB
Moultrie wig shop helping women cope with sickness
City leaders said the former Rite Aid building was initially purchased with plans to turn it...
What is going at the old Rite Aid in Albany?