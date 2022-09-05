Thomasville annual 9/11 Stair Climb set to honor hero’s Friday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - This Sept. 11 will mark 21 years since so many lost and sacrificed their lives as a result of terrorism.

While 110 stories of the World Trade Center don’t compare to the bleachers at the Jacket’s Nest, first responders and Thomasville residents will still be out there Friday climbing them in exactly 11 rotations, to remember those lost.

Over 2,000 people lost their lives on September 11, 2001. (walb)

The annual 9/11 stair climb will happen at 1675 East Jackson Street on Sept. 9 from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Not only will first responders be climbing the stairs, but they’ll also be doing it dressed in full gear—just as so many heroes did on that very day.

“This stair climb is just to remember the 343 guys that perished on 9/11. We as a fire department, Thomasville Fire Rescue and Thomasville professional firefighters Association local 2084 has vowed to never forget,” said cpt. Marshall Green, Thomasville Fire and Rescue.

Green also said those who survived the terrorist attack are being remembered. This year the event’s $20 registration fee will go towards Tunnel to Towers. The New York Foundation helps survivors in a lot of different ways.

“Even though it’s been 21 years ago, there’s still some aftereffects. There’s a lot of guys who are still suffering from cancer now that were on the scene that day,” Green added.

Among the many that will be remembered on Friday will be a Thomasville resident’s brother, Jaime Zambrano. Jaime worked in World Trade Center tower 4.

" We have so many memories together, sports memories. He took me to my first Mets game,” said Ricky Zambrano.

Ricky said him and his brother Jaime bonded a lot over sports. (Ricky Zambrano)

Ricky said his brother was blessed to survive 9/11 but suffered from the aftereffects. He was diagnosed with lung failure in 2019.

“You know in an essence, we didn’t lose him on September 11, 2001. We lost him June of 2021 a couple months short of the 20th anniversary,” he said.

But with the help of the annual 9/11 stair climb and a never forgotten bracelet Ricky never takes off, he said his brother will always be with him.

“It helps me to make sure I never forget of all the sacrifice that many made for New York City but for our country as well,” he said.

A sacrifice so many will honor not just on Friday but also on Sunday.

