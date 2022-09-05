Ask the Expert
Sweat Academy brings pro wrestling to Albany
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sweat Academy is introducing South Georgia to professional wrestling.

Georgia’s pro wrestling roots date back into the 1940s and 50s, but Sweat Academy is the first pro wrestling school ever in Albany.

The owners said they want to teach how to wrestle and how to develop a career around pro wrestling.

Terence Fowler, one of the owners, said he started the school because there’s a need in Albany.

SWEAT Academy had an open house to gauge interest on Sunday
“Albany doesn’t have a lot of opportunity outside the norm,” Fowler said.

If anyone’s child thinks the only way to be active is by playing football or basketball, Sweat Academy wants to change that.

Alexander Spencer, another owner of Sweat Academy, said as an adult, there wasn’t much to do in Albany for him. That was before the academy opened

“I love the sport probably more than some people who wrestle of the sport. I eat, breathe (and) sleep wrestling. This is a huge opportunity for kids younger or older who want to learn how to do this,” Spencer said.

Spencer said he has watched wresting since he could remember. Now, he’s living his dream.

Logan Stevens, Sweat Academy head trainer, said the program doubles in getting people fit.

Logan Stephens is the Head Trainer of SWEAT Academy
“I know that there are things needed for not only children, but for young adults, and even for athletes that leave school,” Stevens said.

Fowler added that wrestling introduces a new way to get fit.

“It will get you into fitness shape, excellent fitness shape. Get your cardio up real easy ,” Fowler said.

Fowler said if nothing else, it’s a way to get young kids an avenue to pursue something that’s positive.

“We don’t want them out on the streets being mischievous and in trouble and parents will run some energy out of your kids ,” Fowler said.

Fowler’s goal is to launch another, separate pro wrestling company with bi-weekly shows in Albany by 2023. Right now, Sweat Academy, located at 1209 West Oglethorpe, can hold one ring. The owners plan to stay in the building, but have eyes on expansion.

To learn more about Sweat Academy, visit their website page here.

