Moultrie wig shop helping women deal with Alopecia, chemotherapy

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new wig shop in Moultrie is helping women with alopecia and those going through chemotherapy. It gives private fittings for those in need.

Many women going through chemo don’t realize there is a process. It involves things like a protective sleep cap. They come in many different styles and colors. Something that Vickorys Best LLC has.

“Take control. Don’t be hesitant, start now. The best time to come and get fitted for a wig here or anywhere is when you still have hair. This way, we can color match you. We can style match you and really give you beauty undetected. So, when you walk out, you are very confident,” said Carla Vickory, Vickorys Best CEO and owner.

Regenia Meister, one of the shop’s first customers, said Vickory gives customers a unique, custom experience that works best for them.

“It’s been a very genuine and warm experience with the Vickorys Best. When I first came, we talked for 30 or 40 minutes and got to know one another. Then we went back to her station, and she fitted me. She took into account my skin tone, color, the shape of my face, and of course, that preference,” said Meister.

One aspect of the process that most people forget is to protect their skin in any condition.

“Sunscreen. I don’t think a lot of women think about sunscreen, but you definitely want to protect that new skin as it comes out. Because it’s like baby skin. It’s brand new,” said Vickory.

Vickorys Best describes itself as undetectable beauty. Giving women confidence, it’s confidential and affordable.

The store’s motto is “When you look better, you feel better. When you feel better, you heal better.”

The shop offers a variety of wigs in different lengths and colors.

Vickory said the shop prides itself on doing private fittings to build confidence.

“I was hesitant myself. Because I’m like, ‘well is this going to work?’ Pray about that. And just seek it out, and let the Lord guide you. Also, just come talk with her. Just come talk with her. She’s easy to talk with. She’ll work with you. She’ll guide you and just see what it holds it doesn’t hurt to just come and look,” said Meister.

Vickory had two clients prior to opening and expects more to come.

