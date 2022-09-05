‘Mama needs to take care of mama’: Americus expert shares importance of breastfeeding safety

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An expert and mother in Americus is spreading awareness and sharing advice on breastfeeding as September marks Baby Safety Month.

“The mother’s health is one of the best ways you can keep your baby safe. If your mental health is struggling or you have the ‘baby blues,’ mama needs to take care of mama,” Rachel Price, Owner of At Last Birthing Services, said.

At Last Birthing Services is located in Americus. Price specializes in breastfeeding and lactation but also provides doula services to mothers around the area.

“I’ve been focusing on the mental health of the mother, and I think that that plays greatly into the safety of a child,” Price said.

She wants to change the stigma around breastfeeding and claims it’s the best way to feed and protect your baby.

Rachel Price wants mothers to know that mental health plays a huge role in a baby's safety. (Source: WALB)

“Breastfeeding is not easy. It’s harder than it actually needs to be though. Because we do not have that visual, familial education,” Price said.

Breastfeeding a baby for the first six months can have long-term health benefits for both the mother and the child, according to Price.

“First of all, there’s nothing safer for your baby than to breastfeed. It’s your child’s first line of immunizations against everything. Your body creates antibodies, for your baby,” Price said.

Price said that breastfeeding can also prevent obesity, skin allergens, diabetes and sudden infant death syndrome.

