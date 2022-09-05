Labor Day may be coming to an end. The need to safely grill isn’t.

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia families are coming together to fire up their grills on Labor Day for the end of the holiday weekend.

A holiday first responders say is often their busiest time of the year.

AAA predicts this year, Labor Day travel will be 10% higher than in 2021. That’s why first responders said they expect Labor Day to be their busiest day.

Lt. Kiefer Daughtry with the Tifton Fire Department said this holiday weekend was not as busy as previous Labor Day weekends. But, grill fires are common this time of year.

A little over 10,000 housefires are started each year by grills.

“Here in the United States, about 64% of households have a grill of some sort where there is gas or charcoal. So this Labor Day weekend, we want to remind people that when we are using grills, they need to be using them away from the house,” Daughtry said.

Daughtry said he encourages everyone to keep the grill out from under the roof’s edge and away from the sides of your home

“Over holidays, people like to fire up the grill and get together and have a good time. So that’s just important this time of year to pay extra close careful attention to your cooking operations,” he said.

