Inflation, gas prices not stopping Albany drivers on holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Monday being a federal holiday, most people are off and hitting the road.

Many people told WALB News 10 that they are not letting things like inflation and gas prices stop their Labor Day plans.

Ashley Richardson said she regularly makes it a point to do something for Labor Day.

“Well, actually I planned before the holiday because I didn’t want to be stuck on the road. And so, I went to a concert and just enjoyed family and friends,” Richardson said.

As for the rest of Monday, her plans are to just relax and prepare for Tuesday’s work day.

Richardson said things like rising costs did not affect her plans this year.

“Absolutely not. To be honest, I just put all that in the hands of God and so I’m just focusing on enjoying my weekend,” she said.

Christopher Wilson is a truck driver for Circle K who also distributes gas at different locations.

Wilson said most holidays affect his hours and how he does his job.

“It’s a lot of precautions that I got to take care of like driving safely for one. And watching out for others. And making sure everybody has gas in their car and so on and so forth,” Wilson said.

However, Wilson said he notices that gas prices slightly affect how some people travel.

“Sometimes it affects it because the prices go up or down. Usually, when they’re down, it’s a lot of traffic. Hard to get into the stores. It’s very hard because a lot of people are getting gas,” Wilson said.

This year, Wilson said travel has been about the same. But major holidays take an even bigger toll on the need for his job.

Wilson said he does notice an increase in traffic on most holidays.

