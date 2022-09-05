Ask the Expert
Here’s what you think the Albany Mall needs

Outside of the Albany mall.
Outside of the Albany mall.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The future of the Albany Mall is up in the air — something city leaders are working to address.

But what do people want to see in the Albany Mall?

In a recent poll, WALB News 10 asked what people think the Albany Mall needs.

Of the 1,065 total votes, the majority of people would like to see more retail stores with 622 votes.

A new anchor store got 174 votes and more outside attractions got 138 votes.

More foot court options was the least favorable option with 131 votes.

