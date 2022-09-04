First Alert Forecast - Rain, rain is here to stay in SWGA.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia can expect more showers and thunderstorms this evening due to a frontal system that is sitting in the area. This along with a disturbance that swings through will cause enough instability to cause rain chances to stick around after sunset. Some of this rain could linger into the overnight hours after midnight due. Early Monday morning will be drier, but patchy fog is expected to develop especially in areas along I-75. Temperatures for the night will be in the low 70s.

Monday is expected to be slightly drier due to a ridge that moves in to our south which drives in some dry air. However, we will not escape all rain chances because moisture will still remain you can expect a typically summer-like pattern. This means that scattered showers and thunderstorms will primarily develop in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds with those stronger storms and some lightning. High temperatures will also rebound into the low 90s due to a lack of widespread rainfall and potential cloud cover. This upper-level ridge will get a bit stronger to provide more dry time for southwest Georgia, so rain chances stay around the 30% to 40% mark even for Tuesday, so it will be hot and feel warmer in the 90s once again.

Moving forward throughout the rest of the week, an increase in shower coverage returns starting on Wednesday as more moisture moves in due to a weak low-pressure system that slides in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will in turn drive in more tropical moisture across the area. Our biggest concern toward the next weekend is going to be the rainfall potential across southwest Georgia due to this increased moisture. We will see more clear details once we get closer to the end of the week. However, models are hinting that high temperatures will fall into the mid to lower 80s for the later part of the week into the weekend due to the increased rain chances.

