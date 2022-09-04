1 arrested in Albany dirt bike thefts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is facing charges after attempting to steal dirt bikes along with other crimes, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

On Sept. 3, officers responded to the 2600 block of Erica Court, in reference to a theft.

The suspect, Jeremiah Moore, was in the process of trying to steal a dirt bike, and after being arrested, officers recovered a stolen 9mm handgun.

Police said Moore was also involved in a recent theft of a dirt bike and passed a fraudulent check in Cairo on Aug. 30.

Moore was taken to the Dougherty County Jail and charged with theft by receiving and possession of a handgun under age.

Police said Moore also had outstanding warrants for forgery and theft by taking in Grady County.

