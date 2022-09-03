Tracy Taylor launches state representative campaign in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Local Republican candidates spent Saturday trying to gain support for their campaigns.

Tracy Taylor is running for State House District 153 in November’s election. His district covers areas in Albany and Dougherty County.

“Being your local firefighter, trust me. I will go to Atlanta and fight for you all. With that said, let’s make it happen,” Taylor said to his supporters.

Taylor spent his Saturday knocking on doors introducing himself to the community and telling the community what changes he will make if elected.

Taylor was canvassing in north Albany on Saturday (WALB)

He said local elections are less about the letter next to your name.

“Just vote for the best candidate for house district 153,″ Taylor said.

Tracy is a fireman in Albany and said he wants the community to see him not just during their darkest days.

“We have a lot of registered voters that want to see their leaders, they want to touch their candidates and I’m out there fulfilling that promise by being a hands-on candidate,” Taylor said.

He said one of the issues he is most passionate about is tourism.

“I want people to be able to come to our Flint Riverquarium and say ‘I’m not going to the Atlanta Aquarium, let’s stay right here in Dougherty County,” Taylor said.

Taylor wants more people to be drawn to Albany to vacation and spend their money. Crime is also something he wants to fix if elected.

“Funding for our first responders, for our police officers, our men and women that serve this community,” Taylor said.

WALB’s Anthony Bordanero reached out to David Sampson, Taylor’s Democratic opponent, for a response but did not hear back.

