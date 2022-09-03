Ask the Expert
Thomasville organization raising money for childhood cancer

Families for a Cure is sharing survivors' stories while also raising money for childhood cancer...
Families for a Cure is sharing survivors' stories while also raising money for childhood cancer research.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville is getting a gold makeover as bows are being placed around the community in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month which is observed in September.

One young girl recovering from cancer is making sure her story is heard through a Thomasville organization.

“This is real. It’s not just things that you hear on tv of people dying from cancer. It’s real. It can be in your own community,” Marranda Coleman, cancer survivor, said.

Coleman has been cancer free for a year now.
Coleman has been cancer free for a year now.

Coleman was diagnosed with cancer last year just a few weeks after she broke her school’s track and field record.

After finding out, she took her fighting spirit off the track field and into the ER as she endured 2 major surgeries for her diagnosis of chordoma tumor.

“She had a 68% chance of survival and my baby believed that she was going to make that 68%,”Shanna Brooks, Coleman’s mom, said.

Finally, on Sept. 27, 2021, Coleman got to ring the bell 37 times for the number of radiation treatments she received. This year marks a year of her being cancer free.

“I feel like I have a duty now that I was kept here to help other kids and just keep spreading my story and telling my testimony,” she said.

Johnson said childhood cancer research is the least funded among all cancer research.
Johnson said childhood cancer research is the least funded among all cancer research.

Coleman’s story joins several other children’s stories that motivate Sharon Johnson, founder of Families for a cure, to raise money for childhood cancer research every year. This year the goal is to surpass last year’s total of over $50,000.

“We’re just going to keep fighting so we know that hopefully, our efforts will save a child in the future that may not have been saved if we hadn’t done our part,” Johnson said.

A total of 900 gold bows have already been sold in support of childhood cancer research.
A total of 900 gold bows have already been sold in support of childhood cancer research.

Families for a Cure is also hosting events throughout September to help meet that goal

  • Sept. 10: Caroline Hill fundraiser for Cure
  • Sept. 17: Car wash and bake sale at 9 p.m.- 2 p.m. @ Dudley Moore’s Awning & Floor Coverings
  • Sept. 17: Dine at Barberito’s Fundraiser and Support CURE Childhood Cancer
  • Sept. 10-23: Online silent auction
  • Sept. 24: BarbeCURE 11 p.m.- 2p.m. at 1414 East Jackson Street

To learn more about Families for a Cure, click here.

