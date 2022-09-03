Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.(WGCL)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service acknowledges an error that inadvertently exposed taxpayer information on the web.

The admission Friday involves as many as 120,000 individuals who filed a 990-T form that nonprofit organizations often use.

The IRS form is to report unrelated business income.

Agency officials said they have removed the files from public view on its website and will be contacting those affected directly.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Treasury Department planned to notify Congress about the accidental disclosure.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting stemmed from a social media dispute.
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute
Four men were arrested in connection to the Thomas County shooting that happened Tuesday.
4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting
Ambulance generic
1 injured in Americus shooting incident
The shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue. The 16-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound...
16-year-old in critical condition after Tifton shooting
One of these major retailers is the Aldi grocery store, which is being built on Nottingham Way.
Aldi, other retail stores near completion in Albany

Latest News

Debra Fields Turner was last seen in the Riverpoint area.
DCP needs help finding missing woman
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2019, file photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department,...
Judge tosses manslaughter charge in boat fire that killed 34
WALB
Women's pregnancy shelter set to open in Moultrie
WALB
Americus shooting still under investigation