Game of the Week: Brooks County @ Cook County

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week for week three will be between the Cook Hornets and Brooks County Trojans.

A clash between two football programs that are all about physicality.

The Hornets are coming off a tough lost against Valdosta where they game was 14-7 at halftime.

But the week before, The Hornets swarmed all over Pelham by putting up over 50 points in head coach Byron Slack’s first game.

Their next test is a violent match up with the Trojans.

“We practice that way because we don’t just say we’re going to be physical and practice in helmets all week. We hit everyday. We take each other to the ground, just about everyday. So that’s something being in our program, you just got to accept. Accept the violence part of it and I certainly think we got a long way to go and Friday night is going to be a very good test to see if we’re capable and answer the bell when it comes to being violent and vicious” said Slack

On the trojans side of this match up, they have been able to beat Cook every year ever since 2010.

The Trojans have also had two different games that led them to their 2-0 record.

Week one, they blew out Thomasville, and week two they won a tightly contested game against Wayne County.

Head coach Maurice Freeman broke down why they’ve had the Hornets number over the years.

“It’s some hard nose football and anytime you play some hard nose football and you try to win the hit game week by week. Then you’re probably going to come out on top. So we got to continue that. They got a brand new coach in coach Slack. Coach Slack is a doggonit good coach. So he’s going to have them ready and we’re just not going to take any chances when we go out there. All out. But cook, anytime you show up, you better have it right and anytime they show up they better have it right. So it’s a big rivalry game. It’s an important game for both of us. We got to make it happen and we got to bring that hammer” said Freeman.

Make sure you check out WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 on Friday night.

Keshawn will speak with both teams before they square off.

