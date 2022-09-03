First Alert Forecast - The rainy pattern remains.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we continue throughout the rest of this evening, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue as the sea breeze from the East Coast continues to push further into Southwest Georgia. As usual, we can expect some storms to contain gusty winds, localized flash flooding, and dangerous lightning. After sunset, things will start to dry out later into the night with lows overnight getting down into the 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Early on Sunday morning, a few hours south of us a few showers and storms will develop, but we should stay fairly dry here in southwest Georgia. This will not be the case as we move later into the day. We still have loads of moisture and an unstable airmass to lead to more showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening all over again for our Sunday. This will keep rain chances fairly high for our everyone on Sunday, along with plenty of cloud cover. That means high temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 80s for most areas. The Labor Day holiday should see a chance for more showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening as well. However, rain chances are not as elevated as we saw on Sunday. This should allow for any outdoor plans or errands that need to be done. Tuesday will have an even lower threat for rainfall. The chance for more sunshine does not end there, Wednesday will also feature a tad more dry time. This dry time and a chance for sunshine lead to warmer temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Heat index values, especially on Tuesday, will also stay elevated (triple digits possible) as we do have plenty of humidity in the atmosphere to make things muggy.

However, we will begin to see new rain chances growing leading into next weekend. This will be all due to a new frontal system that will stall out in Southwest Georgia. Thursday will begin this elevated pattern once again with heavy rainfall lasting into both Friday into Saturday. The good news is that temperatures will start falling again, so expect highs to mainly sit in the mid-80s and some low 70s into the next weekend.

