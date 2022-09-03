Ask the Expert
DCP needs help finding missing woman

Debra Fields Turner was last seen in the Riverpoint area.
(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Debra Fields Turner, 62, was last seen in the Riverpoint area wearing a white tank top and turquoise capri pants. Police said she has a mental illness and could be headed toward Atlanta.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (229) 436-TIPS or (229) 430-6600.

