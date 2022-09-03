DCP needs help finding missing woman

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman.

Debra Fields Turner, 62, was last seen in the Riverpoint area wearing a white tank top and turquoise capri pants. Police said she has a mental illness and could be headed toward Atlanta.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (229) 436-TIPS or (229) 430-6600.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.