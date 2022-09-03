Ask the Expert
Chris West looks for voter recognition in Albany

Chris West speaking with a voter on W. Highland Avenue in Albany
Chris West speaking with a voter on W. Highland Avenue in Albany
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Republican candidate for Congress Chris West spent his Saturday canvassing for votes in the Good Life City.

West is running against Incumbent Sanford Bishop in a race that has gained national attention. West said he wants people in his whole district to know he’s listening to them.

“This is the first time that we’ve truly had a Republican candidate to have a strong, concerted effort to get out the vote, and we’re doing it right here in Albany,” West said.

Nerita Fairbanks, an Albany resident, said it’s rare for any congressional candidate to visit her neighborhood. She said she appreciates the opportunity for her top issues to be heard directly by a candidate.

Chris West taking a photo with potential voters who live in Morgan
Chris West taking a photo with potential voters who live in Morgan(WALB)

“Listening to what’s needed along the lines of schools, programs, senior citizens and just to have a listening ear to what’s necessary on the lines of repairs and so forth,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks said she wants whoever wins to rally around the community. She wants this type of community engagement to be done throughout the year, not just when they need votes.

Although West is from South Georgia, his goal is for people to be more familiar with him.

“A lot of folks know us, but a lot of folks don’t know us. So we’re trying to go out and introduce ourselves and show who we are, making voters comfortable with who we are,” he said. “We want to represent the people and to be their voice. We’re going to work hard to earn their trust.”

He added that he will change Albany for the better if elected.

“We need somebody to step into leadership that’s going to be able to help unleash the potential that’s here. I want the voters to give me a shot. We need a new voice. If I don’t do my job, in two years you can vote me out,” West said.

West said he will support law enforcement and give them the resources to keep people safe and attract new businesses.

He said other priorities for him are developing a relationship with the Marine Corps Logistics Base, and reinvesting in areas that drive tourists to Albany.

To read more about West’s opponent Sanford Bishop, click here.

