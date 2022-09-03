Ask the Expert
4 arrested in Albany armed robbery

Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Four people were arrested in an armed robbery that happened in July, according to Albany Police Department (APD).

On July 31, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 100 block of Auburn Drive.

A victim told officers he was robbed and beaten by multiple suspects at his home.

Albany Gang Task Unit identified two suspects and arrested, Desire Harris ,19, and Nathaniel McCune,17. On Aug. 2, the United States Marshalls arrested Karmon Edmonds,17, in Camilla.

A 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested on Sept. 2, in reference to the incident by Albany’s Gang Task Unit and United States Marshalls.

All four suspects were charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit certain crimes.

Anyone who has additional information, please contact Crimestoppers at 229- 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

