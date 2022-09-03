1 dead, 1 arrested in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been arrested in a Friday night shooting that killed one and left another victim injured, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Sept. 3, at around 1:05 a.m., Valdosta Police Officers and Lowndes County Deputies responded to Peaches Nightclub in the 4100 block of Bemiss Road, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one victim, a 40-year-old female, with a gunshot wound to her arm. They also found a 28-year-old female, with gunshot wounds to her chest.

Officers and Deputies tried to do first aid on the victims, until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene.

Police said the victim who was shot in the chest, died from her injuries on the scene. The second victim was transported to South Georgia Medical Center, where she received treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Through investigations, police determined that Jacquez Jelks was involved in the shooting.

Police said Jelks and the deceased victim lived together. Investigation determined they had been in an argument inside the nightclub, when Jelks pulled out a firearm and shot the victims.

At around 2:26 a.m., officers received information that Jelks was at a home in the 1300 block of Melody Lane. Multiple attempts were made to get Jelks to come out of the home, but there was no response.

After the VPD Tactical Operations Unit was deployed into the home, Jelks was taken to Lowndes County Jail.

He is charged with malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police said more charges are expected.

“My condolences go out to the victim’s family. This was a horrible incident that should not have happened. I am proud of the teamwork of all the officers, deputies, and detectives involved, getting this dangerous person identified and in custody so quickly. Their quick actions could have prevented any more violence from occurring.” Said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

