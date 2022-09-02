Women’s pregnancy shelter set to open in Tifton

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In Georgia, more than 40% of women between 18-25 who experienced homelessness in the past year are either pregnant or already a parent.

That’s according to the national survey by Voices of Youth Count, an organization that tracks youth homelessness.

The Mustard Seed Cottage is a pregnancy shelter that will service and help women until their baby reaches 18 months.

Leslee Adams, executive director of the Mustard Seed Cottage, said she wants to help women with children beyond her job requirements.

The mustard seed will service Colquitt, Tift, Thomas, Lowndes, Dougherty and surrounding counties. Adams said this shelter is needed in the community.

“When a girl leaves this center, and all I can do is give her a pat on the back, (and say) ‘you know what you got this’ and tell her that I’m praying for her and hand her a pack of diapers and that’s all I can do, that saddens me because there’s got to be more,” she said.

The name “Mustard Seed” stemmed from a friend who planted a seed in Adams’ life to start in the pro-life ministry back in 2013.

The maternity home will also serve as a learning space for new moms.

“We will help them with life skills. A lot of them coming in, they don’t have any idea how to cook, how to clean (or) how to manage their money. So they will come in and we will help them in wherever they’re at in their need,” She said.

The opening date for the pregnancy shelter is planned to be decided in the coming months.

