Week 3: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two South Georgia football teams who are all about physicality will clash on the Friday night gridiron in the Week 3 Game of the Week.
The Cook County Hornets will take on the Brooks County Trojans.
Game of the Week
- Brooks County @ Cook County
GHSA
- Tift County @ Colquitt County
- North Miami Beach @ Lowndes
- Banneker @ Valdosta
- Lithia Springs @ Lee County
- Bainbridge @ Thomas County Central
- Thomasville @ Cairo
- Lovejoy @ Crisp County
- Dougherty @ Stockbridge
- Seminole County @ Monroe
- Bacon County @ Berrien
- Fitzgerald @ Northeast
- Upson-Lee @ Worth County
- Central, Talbotton @ Baconton
- Schley County @ Early County
- Miller County @ Clinch County
- Mitchell County @ Pelham
- Pataula Charter @ ACE Charter
- Turner County @ Randolph-Clay
- Terrell County @ Greenville
- Telfair County @ Atkinson County
- Lanier County @ Santa Fe, Fla.
- Macon County @ Dooly County
GIAA
- Brookwood School @ Maclay, Fla.
- Strong Rock Christ. @ Deerfield-Windsor
- Tiftarea Academy @ Central Fellowship
- Frederica Academy @ Valwood School
- Westfield School @ Southland Academy
- Fullington Academy @ Georgia Christian
- Grace Christian @ SW Georgia Academy
- Sherwood Christian Academy @ Calhoun County
- Crisp Academy @ Baker County
