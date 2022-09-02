Week 3: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two South Georgia football teams who are all about physicality will clash on the Friday night gridiron in the Week 3 Game of the Week.

The Cook County Hornets will take on the Brooks County Trojans.

Game of the Week

Brooks County @ Cook County

GHSA

Tift County @ Colquitt County

North Miami Beach @ Lowndes

Banneker @ Valdosta

Lithia Springs @ Lee County

Bainbridge @ Thomas County Central

Thomasville @ Cairo

Lovejoy @ Crisp County

Dougherty @ Stockbridge

Seminole County @ Monroe

Bacon County @ Berrien

Fitzgerald @ Northeast

Upson-Lee @ Worth County

Central, Talbotton @ Baconton

Schley County @ Early County

Miller County @ Clinch County

Mitchell County @ Pelham

Pataula Charter @ ACE Charter

Turner County @ Randolph-Clay

Terrell County @ Greenville

Telfair County @ Atkinson County

Lanier County @ Santa Fe, Fla.

Macon County @ Dooly County

GIAA

Brookwood School @ Maclay, Fla.

Strong Rock Christ. @ Deerfield-Windsor

Tiftarea Academy @ Central Fellowship

Frederica Academy @ Valwood School

Westfield School @ Southland Academy

Fullington Academy @ Georgia Christian

Grace Christian @ SW Georgia Academy

Sherwood Christian Academy @ Calhoun County

Crisp Academy @ Baker County

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.