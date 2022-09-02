Ask the Expert
Week 3: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight

Locker Room Report
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two South Georgia football teams who are all about physicality will clash on the Friday night gridiron in the Week 3 Game of the Week.

The Cook County Hornets will take on the Brooks County Trojans.

Game of the Week
  • Brooks County @ Cook County
GHSA
  • Tift County @ Colquitt County
  • North Miami Beach @ Lowndes
  • Banneker @ Valdosta
  • Lithia Springs @ Lee County
  • Bainbridge @ Thomas County Central
  • Thomasville @ Cairo
  • Lovejoy @ Crisp County
  • Dougherty @ Stockbridge
  • Seminole County @ Monroe
  • Bacon County @ Berrien
  • Fitzgerald @ Northeast
  • Upson-Lee @ Worth County
  • Central, Talbotton @ Baconton
  • Schley County @ Early County
  • Miller County @ Clinch County
  • Mitchell County @ Pelham
  • Pataula Charter @ ACE Charter
  • Turner County @ Randolph-Clay
  • Terrell County @ Greenville
  • Telfair County @ Atkinson County
  • Lanier County @ Santa Fe, Fla.
  • Macon County @ Dooly County
GIAA
  • Brookwood School @ Maclay, Fla.
  • Strong Rock Christ. @ Deerfield-Windsor
  • Tiftarea Academy @ Central Fellowship
  • Frederica Academy @ Valwood School
  • Westfield School @ Southland Academy
  • Fullington Academy @ Georgia Christian
  • Grace Christian @ SW Georgia Academy
  • Sherwood Christian Academy @ Calhoun County
  • Crisp Academy @ Baker County

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

