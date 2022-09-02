Ask the Expert
Week 2 Game of the Week

Cook County
Brooks County Head Football Coach Maurice Freeman
Brooks County Head Football Coach Maurice Freeman(WALB)
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Our game of the week for Friday night will be between the Cook Hornets and Brooks County Trojans. A clash between two football programs that are all about physicality. The Hornets are coming off a tough lost against Valdosta. a 14-7 game at halftime, but Valdosta ran away with it in the second half. Week one was different, the Hornets swarmed all over Pelham, putting up over 50 points in coach Slack’s first game. Their next test is a violent match up with the Trojans and coach slack said,

On the trojans side of this match up, they have beat Cook every year ever since 2010. The Trojans have also had two different style games that led them to their 2-0 record. Week one, they blew out Thomasville and week two they won a tightly contested game against Wayne County.

Head coach Maurice Freeman broke down why they’ve had the Hornets number over the years saying,

