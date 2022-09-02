Valdosta gains new Black-owned business

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone who drives through Valdosta will find new parks, restaurants and businesses. Now, a new Black-owned business is joining in on the excitement.

Downtown Valdosta is welcoming J. Michelle Boutique, a new Black-Owned Business. The owner, Jessica Marbury, is the definition of a girl boss.

Marbury recently moved to Valdosta and said when she saw the space, she knew immediately she was going to be a business owner.

This is Jessica Marbury, Owner of J. Michelle Boutique. (Source: WALB)

“I’m going to take charge and just take a leadership role regardless in whatever I’m doing,” she said. “I just feel like I would be a good boss/CEO in general, so why not start my own.”

Experts say minority-owned businesses bring in $1.6 trillion dollars in annual revenue and 36% of Black-owned businesses are owned by women.

“Downtown Valdosta really welcomes any new businesses,” said Brandie Dame, Main Street director. “We are a growing community and a thriving community and we really love young entrepreneurs.”

Main street director Brandie Dame says Valdosta is always welcoming new businesses. (Source: WALB)

Marbury said it only took her a couple of months to accomplish opening her business. She’s always seen herself owning a business of her own.

“Yes for sure. I believe I can do anything I put my mind to. When everything came together, they were like wow. You really had a vision and it’s literally what it looked like in my head and if I had to put a word to it, it’s called urban chick,” she said.

J. Michelle Boutique has no specific demographic. Marbury said anyone can find something to wear for any occasion.

“I am very proud,” said Latricia Boone, Marbury’s mom. “She’s my only daughter. She’s my baby girl. And I tell you, when she puts her mind to something, she actually does it. And when she came to me and her stepfather with the concept, I said let’s do it.”

Mother of Jessica tells me she's never been more proud, and she isn't surprised at all. (Source: WALB)

Marbury said she has goals to open a sister location in Savannah but for now, she said Valdosta has been extremely welcoming.

