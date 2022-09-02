Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta gains new Black-owned business

Today a YOUNG BLACK business owner opened her first ever boutique.
Today a YOUNG BLACK business owner opened her first ever boutique.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Anyone who drives through Valdosta will find new parks, restaurants and businesses. Now, a new Black-owned business is joining in on the excitement.

Downtown Valdosta is welcoming J. Michelle Boutique, a new Black-Owned Business. The owner, Jessica Marbury, is the definition of a girl boss.

Marbury recently moved to Valdosta and said when she saw the space, she knew immediately she was going to be a business owner.

This is Jessica Marbury, Owner of J. Michelle Boutique.
This is Jessica Marbury, Owner of J. Michelle Boutique.(Source: WALB)

“I’m going to take charge and just take a leadership role regardless in whatever I’m doing,” she said. “I just feel like I would be a good boss/CEO in general, so why not start my own.”

Experts say minority-owned businesses bring in $1.6 trillion dollars in annual revenue and 36% of Black-owned businesses are owned by women.

“Downtown Valdosta really welcomes any new businesses,” said Brandie Dame, Main Street director. “We are a growing community and a thriving community and we really love young entrepreneurs.”

Main street director Brandie Dame says Valdosta is always welcoming new businesses.
Main street director Brandie Dame says Valdosta is always welcoming new businesses.(Source: WALB)

Marbury said it only took her a couple of months to accomplish opening her business. She’s always seen herself owning a business of her own.

“Yes for sure. I believe I can do anything I put my mind to. When everything came together, they were like wow. You really had a vision and it’s literally what it looked like in my head and if I had to put a word to it, it’s called urban chick,” she said.

J. Michelle Boutique has no specific demographic. Marbury said anyone can find something to wear for any occasion.

“I am very proud,” said Latricia Boone, Marbury’s mom. “She’s my only daughter. She’s my baby girl. And I tell you, when she puts her mind to something, she actually does it. And when she came to me and her stepfather with the concept, I said let’s do it.”

Mother of Jessica tells me she's never been more proud, and she isn't surprised at all.
Mother of Jessica tells me she's never been more proud, and she isn't surprised at all.(Source: WALB)

Marbury said she has goals to open a sister location in Savannah but for now, she said Valdosta has been extremely welcoming.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting stemmed from a social media dispute.
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute
The shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue. The 16-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound...
16-year-old in critical condition after Tifton shooting
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Braxton Schaefer, fourth from left, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school

Latest News

One of these major retailers is the Aldi grocery store, which is being built on Nottingham Way.
Aldi, other retail stores near completion in Albany
Zak’s French Market and Consignment is in downtown Leesburg.
Leesburg store employing people with special needs
More people over 50 are looking for a job. But many lack the training needed for some modern...
Sumter Co. taking part in grant program to help older workforce
The drive-thru coffee shop is located at 148 S. Virginia Avenue.
Ellianos now open in Tifton