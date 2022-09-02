Three Minutes with Morgan: Nemo McCloud of Lee County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 2 Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud.

McCloud is a junior DE at Lee County High School. In the Trojan’s win against Hapeville Charter, McCloud had two sacks, two tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a touchdown!

McCloud and the defense held Hapeville scoreless in a 37-0 win.

In this video McCloud talks about the big play he had Friday night, what it’s like being a Trojan and more!

