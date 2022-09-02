Suspects still unidentified in Americus shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the suspects in a shooting that occurred in Americus just Thursday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the area of Barbara Battle Way and Patterson Street.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired. When they got there, a few vehicles had been damaged by gunshots and whoever fired the shots was nowhere to be found.

Mark Scott, Americus chief of police, said it’s still unclear how many people were involved.

“We know there were two vehicles involved,” Scott said. “There were possible multiple occupants in the vehicle. They’re described as a dark green SUV. Unknown make and model and a dark or black Chevrolet sedan, possibly an impala.”

Police said one bystander was injured.

“A person had driven himself to the hospital from the residence about a block away from where the original call started and he had one gunshot wound,” Scott said. “And he stated that he was in his house and was struck when a round came probably through the front window.”

Police are still investigating. What led to the shooting is unclear.

Scott said there has not been an increase in shootings, but there also hasn’t been a decrease in the number of shootings in Americus so far this year.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or call the Anonymous Tip Line at 229-924-4102.

