Rain Likely through Labor Day

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread showers and thunderstorms brought heavy downpours, gusty winds and lots of lightning Thursday Areas of light to moderate rain continue through the evening. A few showers may linger overnight.

With a stalled front across the region it’ll be rinse and repeat. Widespread showers and thunderstorms stick around for an extended stretch. Timing on the wetter weather mostly after lunch into early evening. Some of the stronger storms will produce torrential downpours which could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″+ likely.

Temperatures hold near to slightly below average with highs mid-upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

In the tropics, the first named storm in 60 days is Tropical Storm Danielle in the northcentral Atlantic. It poses no threat to the lower 48. Invest 91L continues its slow track in the southcentral Atlantic while the disturbance further east continues west with a 20% chances of development over the next 5 days.

