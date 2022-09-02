Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain Likely through Labor Day

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread showers and thunderstorms brought heavy downpours, gusty winds and lots of lightning Thursday Areas of light to moderate rain continue through the evening. A few showers may linger overnight.

With a stalled front across the region it’ll be rinse and repeat. Widespread showers and thunderstorms stick around for an extended stretch. Timing on the wetter weather mostly after lunch into early evening. Some of the stronger storms will produce torrential downpours which could lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″+ likely.

Temperatures hold near to slightly below average with highs mid-upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

In the tropics, the first named storm in 60 days is Tropical Storm Danielle in the northcentral Atlantic. It poses no threat to the lower 48. Invest 91L continues its slow track in the southcentral Atlantic while the disturbance further east continues west with a 20% chances of development over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the shooting stemmed from a social media dispute.
Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute
The shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue. The 16-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound...
16-year-old in critical condition after Tifton shooting
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Braxton Schaefer, fourth from left, a freshman at O’Gorman High School, was told he needed to...
SD high school student told to cut hair or find a new school

Latest News

Rainy weather through Labor Day
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday Sept 1
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Rain and storms through the holiday weekend