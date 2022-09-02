Prison ministry helping Ga. inmates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Kairos of Georgia State is helping inmates around Georgia through ministry.

WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke with Beverly Upperman, the Kairos of Georgia State Chair. She said it’s important for inmates to have a support system.

“We are an international prison ministry that serves over 37 states and 9 countries and we go inside the prison as well as we serve family members that are on the outside that have loved ones that are doing time,” she said. “We go into youth facilities and we have found through our ministry that behaviors are modified because of having gone through our ministry.”

It’s through the organization’s mission that they strive to heal those serving time.

“Our mission is to just share the transforming love of Jesus Christ with those who are impacted by incarceration. So that together we all can become better citizens of our community and our states, and our country,” she said. “And we just love serving inside and outside of the prisons.”

Upperman said one thing inmates don’t get enough of is love.

“We are a ministry that tries to meet the basic needs of individuals. And one of those needs is to be loved. And we show love through sharing of home-baked cookies,” Upperman said. “We share love by just offering prayers for them and letting them know in a tangible way that there are people praying for them.”

