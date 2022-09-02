Ask the Expert
Police identify man accused of stabbing employee in Macy’s at Mall of Georgia

Suspect shot by police after stabbing
MACY'S AT MALL OF GEORGIA
MACY'S AT MALL OF GEORGIA
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee of Macy’s at the Mall of Georgia is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt.

Gwinnett Police say 27-year-old Jose Reyes-Serrato of Loganville entered the store late Friday morning and began smashing jewelry cases and grabbing the jewelry.

A store employee attempted to stop Reyes-Serrato and was stabbed multiple times, according to police.

Reyes-Serrato then ran from the store and got into a grey truck.

Gwinnett Police encountered the man near the mall and an officer rammed the vehicle to stop the suspect. Reyes-Serrato then got out of the truck and tried to run away. That’s when he was shot by a police officer.

The employee is in the hospital with severe injuries. The suspect is also in the hospital but his condition is unknown.

Macy’s released the following statement:

At Macy’s the safety of our customers and our colleagues is a top priority. We are working closely with the local police department on this investigation and defer all comments about the case to them per policy.

WATCH LIVE REPORT BELOW

Breaking news at Mall of Georgia
Breaking news at Mall of Georgia
SCENE OUTSIDE MACY'S AT MALL OF GEORGIA
SCENE OUTSIDE MACY'S AT MALL OF GEORGIA

Macy’s sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident.

At this time, no other information is known.

CBS46 has a crew on the way. Stick with us online and on-air for the very latest developments.

MAP OF THE AREA

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

