New Ashburn police chief promises more community engagement

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Richard Purvis was sworn in as the new Ashburn police chief in Ashburn on Friday.

One of his goals is to lower crime rates. Purvis this could result in more businesses coming to the area.

“There’s not a lot to do in Ashburn and so we see an uptick in crime. Our biggest thing is to get into the community so that we can head some of that off,” Purvis said.

Purvis has seen some promise in recent months as more businesses have been opening. He wants this trend to continue.

“Once we establish a safer community, I think there will be more businesses I would want to come in with more things to do,” Purvis said.

Purvis said he’s built up a “trust tree” since he’s been with the department, so he knows they’re on the right path.

“We’ve seen what it has been, we’ve seen what we can critique and improve. I think it’s a well-rounded knowledge base,” Purvis said.

His old seat will be filled in by Maj. Richard Troutman, who he is assigning to be the assistant chief. They’ve built up their relationship since 2016. He’s also focusing on new hires. A few women are on path to join the department.

“Having the different ethnicities and different genders, it’s really, really good because it’s not all one-sided. You have different views on different items,” Purvis said.

Rhonda Walker, who lives in Ashburn, agreed that more diversity would help tackle different types of issues the department could face. Her biggest concern is community safety.

“I speak to a lot of elderly people. These people are afraid to go outside,” Walker said.

Walker said speeding, especially on the interstate, is also a concern.

A goal of Purvis is to curtail speeding, but he also wants to focus on community.

Cherysh Green-Caldwell grew up in Ashburn. She said she didn’t see the police much.

“But that is something I would like to see change. I would like for sure do you not to run away when they see police, but you run towards police,” Green-Caldwell said.

She likes Purvis’ initiative to work with the schools and interact with children to show a different side to them.

Keith Massey said the police department has always done a good job protecting his business, Keith-A-Que, from criminals.

“We’ve always had a good relationship with police. They come in, we feed them a lot. We help them a lot with fundraisers or anything that they’re trying to raise money for,” Massey said.

Living in Ashburn, Massey said there are areas where he hesitates to go.

“I hope they do that with every business. I think it’s a great thing to do. We have a good relationship but I’m pretty sure not everyone has a good relationship with police,” Massey said.

The next big community event Purvis plans is a Halloween event when the city closes a neighborhood to traffic. Kids will get to interact with police. Purvis hopes some may even be in police costumes.

