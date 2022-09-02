Ask the Expert
Man convicted in Grinstead death cover up not granted new trial

By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man convicted of concealing the death of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen in Wilcox County was denied a new trial.

Bo Dukes appealed his March 2019 conviction on Wilcox County charges for the death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Dukes’ lawyers said the trial court should not have admitted his confessions and statements to investigators during the trial. In his appeal, Dukes’ lawyers also argued that his convictions should have been merged during sentencing.

The court said they found no error in Dukes’ trial or sentencing and denied a new trial or change of his 25-year sentence.

