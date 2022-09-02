Man convicted in Grinstead death cover up not granted new trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The man convicted of concealing the death of an Irwin County teacher and beauty queen in Wilcox County was denied a new trial.

Bo Dukes appealed his March 2019 conviction on Wilcox County charges for the death and disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Dukes’ lawyers said the trial court should not have admitted his confessions and statements to investigators during the trial. In his appeal, Dukes’ lawyers also argued that his convictions should have been merged during sentencing.

The court said they found no error in Dukes’ trial or sentencing and denied a new trial or change of his 25-year sentence.

