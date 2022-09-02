Ask the Expert
Holiday weekend half wet

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely Friday evening. A few strong storms will produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

A stalled front meanders across the region through the weekend keeping showers and thunderstorms around for the holiday period. Not a washout but a good chance of rain each afternoon and evening. Watch for flash flooding as rainfall amounts of 1-2″+ likely.

Temperatures hold near to slightly below average with highs mid-upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

In the tropics, Danielle becomes the first hurricane of the season as it spins in the central Atlantic. Danielle poses no threat to land. Invest 91L continues its slow track westward in the southcentral Atlantic with a 70% of development over the next 5 days. The disturbance further east has dissipated.

