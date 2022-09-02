Food insecurities affecting South Ga. families; ministry raising donations

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia families are facing difficulties when it comes to food insecurities. Something experts are calling a crisis.

Tift County has food insecurity rates that are 20-25% higher than not only the state but the national average.

Eliza McCall with Second Harvest Food Bank knows the issues the community faces that relate to the need for food. McCall said families are lacking access to food. In Tift County, McCall said one in five kids live in a home without a stable source of food and one in seven people struggle with food insecurity.

“It’s not that the food is not there. It’s that people don’t have access to an affordable, stable source of it and so that lack of access could be the fact that they don’t live near a grocery store, or they don’t have access to private transportation,” McCall said.

In South Georgia, McCall said food insecurity has been at a crisis level for several years now. She said the pandemic just added more fuel to the issues.

“COVID obviously created even more need among people who maybe were not the people who had needed help before. We saw a lot of people asking for help that had never needed it before because they were under employed or unemployed,” she says

Peanut Butter and Jesus is a South Georgia ministry that is battling the food insecurity crisis in Tift County to help meet the needs of the community. They are asking the community to donate snacks and juice items to help continue their ministry.

Each Peanut Butter and Jesus bag consist of snacks and juice, along with a Bible verse to help spread the gospel and give encouragement to those in the community. Here are some items the organization needs.

“We need Kool-Aid jammers, hugs, Capri Suns, and then anything three ounces or under because that will fit perfectly in our bags,” Mercedes Ford, a volunteer, said.

Donations can be dropped off at Advantage Realty on Love Street in Tifton.

For more information, call (229) 386-8988.

