4 arrested in Thomas Co. shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to the Thomas Co. shooting that left one man dead, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Ralph Hires and Anthony Ralph Hires III have been arrested and charged with malice murder in the death of Andrew Hill.

Hill’s body was found on August 31 in Brooks County. Deputies said the shooting happened on Aug. 30 at about 5:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Martin Road.

Johnny Wayne Hires has also been arrested and charged with concealing the death of another. Jeffrey Paul Hires has been arrested and charged with party to a crime of malice murder.

Jeffrey Paul Hires is in custody in Levy County, Florida awaiting extradition to Thomas County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.