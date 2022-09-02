1 injured in Americus shooting incident

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is currently searching for the person responsible for a shooting that happened Thursday evening that left one injured, according to the agency.

The shooting happened on Barbara Battle Way around 6 p.m.

Police said they are not yet sure if the suspect and victim knew each other.

The identity and condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the shooting suspect should contact the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677.

This is still a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.

