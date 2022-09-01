Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Team of the Week: Bainbridge Bearcats

Team of the Week: Bainbridge Bearcats
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Bearcats were able to come away with the win over the Coffee Trojans this past Friday night, 24-21.

After a sloppy rain-filled first half, they picked up the pace in the second and would score late in the game.

Defeating last week’s Team of the Week was especially fulfilling for Head Coach Jeff Littleton, beating a quality team.

He also remains focused on the next task.

“We’re ready to go,” Littleton said.

Bainbridge will look to make it two in a row this week when they take on Thomas County Central.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Miller County Sheriff, Ric Morgan, arrested for sexual battery.
Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office
Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when...
South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls

Latest News

Week 2′s Player of the Week goes to defensive lineman Nemo McCloud from the Lee County Trojans....
Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud
Coach of the Week: Justin Rogers
Coach of the Week: Justin Rogers
Coach of the Week: Justin Rogers
Coach of the Week: Justin Rogers
Play of the Week
Play of the Week: Marqwayvian McCoy’s force fumble for the Packers
Play of the Week
Play of the Week: Marqwayvian McCoy's force fumble for the Packers