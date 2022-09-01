Team of the Week: Bainbridge Bearcats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bainbridge Bearcats were able to come away with the win over the Coffee Trojans this past Friday night, 24-21.

After a sloppy rain-filled first half, they picked up the pace in the second and would score late in the game.

Defeating last week’s Team of the Week was especially fulfilling for Head Coach Jeff Littleton, beating a quality team.

He also remains focused on the next task.

“We’re ready to go,” Littleton said.

Bainbridge will look to make it two in a row this week when they take on Thomas County Central.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.