Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 2′s Player of the Week goes to defensive lineman Nemo McCloud from the Lee County Trojans.
McCloud was a standout on the defensive side of the football recording two sacks and two tackles for loss and taking a fumble to the house.
McCloud led a defense that held Hapeville scoreless in a 37-0 blowout win.
Congratulations to McCloud and the Lee County Trojans.
