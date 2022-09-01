Ask the Expert
Player of the Week: Nemo McCloud

Week 2′s Player of the Week goes to defensive lineman Nemo McCloud from the Lee County Trojans. McCloud was a standout on the defensive side of the football recording two sacks and two tackles for loss and taking a fumble to the house.(Source: WALB)
By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 2′s Player of the Week goes to defensive lineman Nemo McCloud from the Lee County Trojans.

McCloud was a standout on the defensive side of the football recording two sacks and two tackles for loss and taking a fumble to the house.

McCloud led a defense that held Hapeville scoreless in a 37-0 blowout win.

Congratulations to McCloud and the Lee County Trojans.

