Play of the Week: Marqwayvian McCoy’s force fumble for the Packers

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After an action-packed Friday night three plays were put to a vote for the top play from week two.

This week’s top play comes from the Colquitt County Packers.

Marqwayvian McCoy is able force the fumble, pick it up and return it for the touchdown.

Always love when the defense can put points on the board.

The Packers blank Stockbridge 29-0.

Congratulations to McCoy and the Colquitt Packers.

