Man charged in Valdosta hotel room arson

Jamie Wayne Garrison, 37, was charged with first degree arson, shoplifting and obstruction of an officer.(Source: WIFR)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was charged in connection to a fire that was intentionally set in a hotel room, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Jamie Wayne Garrison, 37, was charged with first-degree arson, shoplifting and obstruction of an officer.

On Aug. 29, police responded to a fire at Regency Inn on West Hill Avenue.

The fire department determined that the fire started in one room.

Police said Garrison was arrested outside a convenience store. Police said a drink was taken from the store and that an officer was injured when they tried to take Garrison into custody.

“This is a great example of teamwork with our agency and the Valdosta Fire Department quickly identifying the offender and taking him into custody. We are thankful that no citizens were injured by this offender’s reckless actions,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

