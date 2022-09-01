Man charged after woman found dead in Cordele backyard

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a June incident where a woman was found dead in a Cordele backyard, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Henry Theodore Williams, 32, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Johnnie Walker.

He was taken to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

In June, Walker was found unresponsive in the 300 block of E 11th Avenue.

WALB News 10 has reached out for a copy of Williams’ mugshot.

