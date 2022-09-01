Ask the Expert
Man charged after woman found dead in Cordele backyard

Henry Theodore Williams, 32, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Johnnie...
Henry Theodore Williams, 32, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Johnnie Walker.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a June incident where a woman was found dead in a Cordele backyard, according to the Cordele Police Department.

Henry Theodore Williams, 32, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Johnnie Walker.

He was taken to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

In June, Walker was found unresponsive in the 300 block of E 11th Avenue.

***FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*** Arrest Made in June 26th Homicide Thirty-two-year-old Henry Theodore Williams of Ashburn...

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Thursday, September 1, 2022

WALB News 10 has reached out for a copy of Williams’ mugshot.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

