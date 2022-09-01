‘I just put my passion into my food and do what he was doing’: Albany chef continuing father’s legacy through cooking

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Chef Unterio Murray is turning the Good Life City into the Food Life City.

“We’re making like a twist on a Hawaiian pineapple. It’s gonna have rice in it, steak, sirloin steak, chicken breast, shrimp and some fresh veggies with a honey teriyaki sauce,” Murray, a viral TikTok chef, said.

An Albany native, Murray gained a huge following on social media for his quick and easy meals. However, his story goes far beyond the pots and pans.

“It’s not even about the followers. It’s about what I’m trying to do. Like for my city, I’m trying to bring a different atmosphere,” Murray said.

Murray learned to cook from both his grandmother and his father. Unfortunately, in 2008, he lost his dad.

Cooking has helped his healing process.

“He died of gun violence. But it’s not anything to be mad at the world about. Yeah so, I just put my passion into my food and do what he was doing,” Murray said.

In the future, he plans on holding cooking classes and creating an organization that will guide children who have lost their parents.

“Everyone should know how to cook. I think that’s a good way to keep it pushing. And I would name it after him or in remembrance of him,” Murray said.

Murray says his goal is to use his food to bring people in Albany together.

