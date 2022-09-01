Downtown Albany shooting connected to social media dispute

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting that happened in downtown Albany on Thursday is under investigation, according to Albany dispatch.

The Albany Police Department responded to the 100 block of North Front Street jsut before 1:30 p.m. about a shooting.

Police said a 22-year-old and 17-year-old met up with a 26-year-old over a dispute on social media.

Police said the three were arguing about a Facebook post the 26-year-old’s girlfriend made about him being abusive.

Police said the 22-year-old and 26-year-old both fired shots at each other. They were injured and taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

The 17-year-old left the shooting scene in a black Dodge Charger after taking one of the victims to the hospital.

Police said their conditions are not known at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

