Cordele veteran turns 99 years old

A picture of Robert Phillips from 1943.
A picture of Robert Phillips from 1943.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Cordele veteran who served in three wars is celebrated his 99th birthday Wednesday.

Robert Phillips was born on August 31, 1923.

A baby picture of Robert from 1926.
A baby picture of Robert from 1926.(WALB)

After graduating from high school, Phillips joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 where he served as a navigator.

Throughout his lifetime, he has served in major wars like World War 2, the Korean War and Vietnam.

He also received countless awards during his time of service.

“I got the air metal. My first one after 10 missions in Italy. I was given the air metal and every 10 missions you’re awarded the air metal again, so I ended up with 13 air metals,” Phillips said.

Robert Phillips is a 99-year-old Cordele war veteran.
Robert Phillips is a 99-year-old Cordele war veteran.(WALB)

After he retired from the military, he later went on to work for the pentagon.

Phillips said that it’s been an honor to have accomplished so much during his lifetime and that long lives tend to run in his family.

“I’m very satisfied. I’ve loved every minute of it. I’d do it again if I could. I’ve been blessed,” Phillips said. “I have longevity in my family. My mother was 100, my aunt was 100, and my sister is 98. My other sister was 96, my oldest brother was 104 and a half. And I’m 99. So it’s in my blood I think.”

One of Phillips’ caregivers, Randy Powell, said he’s learned a lot in his five and a half years with him.

Randy Powell is one of Phillips' caregivers.
Randy Powell is one of Phillips' caregivers.(WALB)

“He’s a big blessing to me and mostly anybody he’s around. And I thank God for him,” Powell said. “When you get to be 99 years old, the wisdom that they have and they carry each day. People need to spend time listening to people like that. He’s amazing. He served our country and he is an amazing man.”

Phillips said he hopes to accomplish just one thing by his 100th birthday which is staying alive.

