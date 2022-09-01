Ask the Expert
Coach of the Week: Justin Rogers

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Central high school football team was indoors Wednesday thanks to that South Georgia weather.

But after Friday night, it was their game against a rival that really caught WALB Sports’ eye.

Week 2′s Coach of the Week is no stranger to winning and this week, he’s coming off of a big one.

The Week 2 Coach of the week is Justin Rogers of the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets.

Coach Rogers lead the yellow jackets to a 21-0 win against their Rose City rivals the Thomasville Bulldogs.

If you ask Rogers how he’s feeling after the big win, he’ll tell you there’s no better feeling.

“It’s always exciting when you have a big rival game like that I mean. It’s such an important game in this community,” he said.

Entering Friday, the Yellow Jackets were 26-28 in Rose City Rivalry.

After the big win, the Yellow Jackets are just one win away from evening out the all-time series.

Looking ahead to this Friday, the Yellow Jackets are looking to get their third straight win against the Bainbridge Bearcats.

