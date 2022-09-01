Aldi, other retail stores near completion in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - You may have seen some new developments being built around Albany. And wondering what they are or when they will be finished.

One of these major retailers is the Aldi grocery store, which is being built on Nottingham Way.

Ward 4 City Commissioner Chard Warbington said the city has even had to make other changes to get ready for the grocery store.

“Citizens might’ve seen where we actually had to widen Nottingham. Really that’s just due to what we believe is going to be increased traffic, and amount of usage that Aldi’s going to get there,” Warbington said.

Warbington said he hopes the grocery store will be finished within the next month.

Another development coming to Albany is the new Pop Shelf furnishing store on Westover Boulevard.

“These retailers, they do their homework. And they certainly sought out that spot based on traffic count and the demographic of customers going into Publix and going into Target,” Warbington said. “Those are the customers that they are wanting to patronize Pop Shelf.”

This project is set to be completed sometime in November.

Jana Dyke is the Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission CEO and president. (WALB)

President and CEO of Albany Dougherty Economic Development Commission Jana Dyke said Albany’s current and growing commercial retailer status is ultimately helping the community.

“What Albany has as a benefit is that we have all of our regions that are around us that come in here and shop,” Dyke said. “So, we are a metro community. However, our numbers increase exponentially during the day because we have people from neighboring communities shopping here and spending money in our community.”

Warbington said he believes that these developments are great for the city’s tax base and sales tax and will help all the things that keep the city functioning each day.

